GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) closed at $34.76 in the last session, down -3.98% from day before closing price of $36.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4236835 shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.70.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GFL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 225.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFL now has a Market Capitalization of 12.83B and an Enterprise Value of 19.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $39.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GFL traded on average about 936.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 369.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.32M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.09% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 2.99M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GFL is 0.07, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Foot Locker, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $61.46, with high estimates of $20.54 and low estimates of $72.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Industrials and $Financial Services for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.