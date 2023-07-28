Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $10.93

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) closed the day trading at $10.93 down -2.24% from the previous closing price of $11.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991634 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNL, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 3.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNL has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNL traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNL traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 103.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 4.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Dividends & Splits

GNL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.07.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $95.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.1M to a low estimate of $94.46M. As of the current estimate, Global Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.18M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.5M, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.59M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $383.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.86M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.7M and the low estimate is $389.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.