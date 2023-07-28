Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) was $107.92 for the day, down -3.06% from the previous closing price of $111.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1689921 shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $179.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 1,562 shares for $113.08 per share. The transaction valued at 176,631 led to the insider holds 28,032 shares of the business.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 3,400 shares of GPN for $335,308 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,940 shares after completing the transaction at $98.62 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, BRUNO JOHN G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,807 shares for $97.47 each. As a result, the insider received 468,538 and left with 11,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPN now has a Market Capitalization of 28.27B and an Enterprise Value of 44.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $136.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.32.

Shares Statistics:

GPN traded an average of 2.44M shares per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 263.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.94M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, GPN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42. The current Payout Ratio is 245.71% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.68 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $2.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $2.82 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $9.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.34. EPS for the following year is $11.8, with 33 analysts recommending between $12.29 and $10.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.09B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.52B and the low estimate is $8.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.