Globe Life Inc. (GL) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) closed at $111.13 in the last session, down -2.52% from day before closing price of $114.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761545 shares were traded. GL stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Alston Cheryl sold 16,691 shares for $108.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,816,184 led to the insider holds 6,238 shares of the business.

HENRIE MICHAEL SHANE sold 2,225 shares of GL for $245,402 on Mar 21. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 700 shares after completing the transaction at $110.29 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, BUCHAN MELISSA JANE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $105.95 each. As a result, the insider received 201,305 and left with 81,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GL now has a Market Capitalization of 10.62B and an Enterprise Value of 12.59B. As of this moment, Globe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GL has reached a high of $123.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GL traded on average about 493.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 447.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GL as of Jul 13, 2023 were 911.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 1.09M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GL is 0.90, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for GL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.69 and a low estimate of $2.59, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.5 and $10.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.41. EPS for the following year is $11.26, with 9 analysts recommending between $11.35 and $11.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Globe Life Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.21B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.78B and the low estimate is $5.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.