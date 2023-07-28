Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $80.24

As of close of business last night, Graco Inc.’s stock clocked out at $80.24, down -7.51% from its previous closing price of $86.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2381389 shares were traded. GGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GGG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 137.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when O’Shea Peter J sold 17,000 shares for $84.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,435,968 led to the insider holds 27,954 shares of the business.

White Timothy R sold 2,700 shares of GGG for $228,871 on Jun 14. The Pres., Worldwide Process Div now owns 50,782 shares after completing the transaction at $84.77 per share. On May 22, another insider, Johnson Jeffrey P., who serves as the President, Electric Motor Div of the company, sold 15,252 shares for $78.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,198,092 and left with 30,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.56B and an Enterprise Value of 13.19B. As of this moment, Graco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGG has reached a high of $87.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GGG traded 942.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 918.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GGG as of Jul 13, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2.85M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, GGG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for GGG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $589.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $770M to a low estimate of $553.04M. As of the current estimate, Graco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $545.64M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $600.84M, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $790M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $541.52M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.