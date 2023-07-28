Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Records 5.24 million Shares Traded, Reaches $40.29 High

After finishing at $37.67 in the prior trading day, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) closed at $37.70, up 0.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5241710 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on July 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $47 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 112,324 led to the insider holds 5,474 shares of the business.

ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of HOG for $1,002,628 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 508,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.94 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,062 and bolstered with 1,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.42B and an Enterprise Value of 10.96B. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.70M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Jul 13, 2023 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 6.74M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.64, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.64. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.55B and the low estimate is $4.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.