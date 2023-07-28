Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) was $13.35 for the day, up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $13.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2134117 shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HAYW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Jones Eifion sold 34,620 shares for $13.59 per share. The transaction valued at 470,631 led to the insider holds 211,862 shares of the business.

HOLLERAN KEVIN sold 72,090 shares of HAYW for $968,623 on Jul 11. The President and CEO now owns 404,231 shares after completing the transaction at $13.44 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Jones Eifion, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 5,380 shares for $13.51 each. As a result, the insider received 72,676 and left with 211,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAYW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.84B and an Enterprise Value of 3.99B. As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.22.

Shares Statistics:

HAYW traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.79% stake in the company. Shares short for HAYW as of Jul 13, 2023 were 19.47M with a Short Ratio of 19.47M, compared to 18.16M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.15% and a Short% of Float of 17.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $252.8M. As of the current estimate, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.42M, an estimated decrease of -32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.08M, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of -$32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.59M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, down -21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.