HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) was $68.27 for the day, down -3.59% from the previous closing price of $70.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1541434 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDB now has a Market Capitalization of 154.04B. As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $71.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.79.

Shares Statistics:

HDB traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 2.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.51B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.51B. Shares short for HDB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 1.66M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HDB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.65B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.11B and the low estimate is $19.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.