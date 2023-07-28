Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) was $9.40 for the day, up 8.80% from the previous closing price of $8.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6375515 shares were traded. HLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Sparks Scott Andrew sold 20,000 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 148,000 led to the insider holds 173,948 shares of the business.

Sparks Scott Andrew sold 75,000 shares of HLX for $633,000 on Feb 27. The EVP and COO now owns 193,948 shares after completing the transaction at $8.44 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Sparks Scott Andrew, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 26,000 shares for $6.93 each. As a result, the insider received 180,180 and left with 254,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.15.

Shares Statistics:

HLX traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.99M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 8.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $343M to a low estimate of $317.5M. As of the current estimate, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $272.55M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $303.42M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.1M, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.