Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.39

As of close of business last night, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.39, down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779878 shares were traded. HPCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3805.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Titus Stuart W bought 10,000 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 5,700 led to the insider holds 386,127 shares of the business.

Titus Stuart W bought 10,000 shares of HPCO for $5,799 on May 17. The Director now owns 376,127 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On May 12, another insider, Titus Stuart W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,700 and bolstered with 366,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPCO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.10M and an Enterprise Value of 7.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPCO has reached a high of $41.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9788.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPCO traded 261.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 659.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HPCO as of Jul 13, 2023 were 340.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 259.04k on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Hempacco Co., Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.75, with high estimates of $1.10 and low estimates of $0.40.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Defensive and $Technology for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.