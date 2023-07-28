High and low EPS estimates for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)’s current quarter

The price of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $148.50 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $150.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5421971 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABNB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when POWELL CATHERINE C sold 6,700 shares for $150.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,005,000 led to the insider holds 121,319 shares of the business.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,750 shares of ABNB for $396,000 on Jul 18. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 184,151 shares after completing the transaction at $144.00 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, POWELL CATHERINE C, who serves as the Global Head of Hosting of the company, sold 6,900 shares for $145.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,500 and left with 121,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 93.59B and an Enterprise Value of 85.33B. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $150.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABNB traded on average about 6.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 634.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.44M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.68M with a Short Ratio of 25.48M, compared to 24.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.51B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.1B, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.4B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.86B and the low estimate is $9.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.