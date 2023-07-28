Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.94, down -8.74% from its previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609629 shares were traded. FIXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIXX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Alloway Paul sold 10,965 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 15,863 led to the insider holds 16,706 shares of the business.

TZIANABOS ARTHUR sold 10,616 shares of FIXX for $14,762 on Jan 09. The Director now owns 108,395 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Smith W Bradford, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,729 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 5,188 and left with 14,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIXX now has a Market Capitalization of 54.33M and an Enterprise Value of -66.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -20.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIXX has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2507.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIXX traded 132.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 240.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.49M. Insiders hold about 9.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIXX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 261.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 277.46k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Earnings Estimates

