I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG).

As of close of business last night, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1882.98, down -9.81% from its previous closing price of $2087.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$204.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1365084 shares were traded. CMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1,949.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1,872.64.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $2350 from $2050 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Niccol Brian R sold 1,086 shares for $2138.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,321,868 led to the insider holds 23,347 shares of the business.

Niccol Brian R sold 1,078 shares of CMG for $2,218,664 on Jun 01. The Chairman, CEO now owns 23,347 shares after completing the transaction at $2058.13 per share. On May 26, another insider, Hickenlooper Robin S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 105 shares for $2073.08 each. As a result, the insider received 217,673 and left with 853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMG now has a Market Capitalization of 51.96B and an Enterprise Value of 54.49B. As of this moment, Chipotle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMG has reached a high of $2175.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1344.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2,072.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1,720.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMG traded 271.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 408.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.43M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 721.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 802.73k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $11.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $12.2 and a low estimate of $10.91, while EPS last year was $9.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.24, with high estimates of $11.14 and low estimates of $8.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $46.64 and $43.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $44.65. EPS for the following year is $53.88, with 33 analysts recommending between $57.29 and $51.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $2.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of the current estimate, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.23B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.63B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.62B and the low estimate is $10.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.