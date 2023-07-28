Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Immutep Limited’s stock clocked out at $2.10, down -4.98% from its previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505676 shares were traded. IMMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0550.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on August 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMMP now has a Market Capitalization of 193.98M and an Enterprise Value of 148.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 598.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMP has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1494, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9325.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMMP traded 1.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 250.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.73M. Shares short for IMMP as of Jul 13, 2023 were 294.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 666.17k on Jun 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.65, with high estimates of $6.92 and low estimates of $2.10.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Energy. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.