Innodata Inc. (INOD) Records -7.50% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) was $11.23 for the day, down -7.50% from the previous closing price of $12.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500169 shares were traded. INOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of INOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Toor Nauman Sabeeh sold 41,278 shares for $12.33 per share. The transaction valued at 508,958 led to the insider holds 1,008,615 shares of the business.

Massey Stewart R sold 1,000 shares of INOD for $12,260 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.26 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,780 shares for $12.59 each. As a result, the insider received 97,950 and left with 1,049,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INOD now has a Market Capitalization of 309.39M and an Enterprise Value of 303.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INOD has reached a high of $14.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.58.

Shares Statistics:

INOD traded an average of 603.33K shares per day over the past three months and 648.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.80M. Insiders hold about 9.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INOD as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.08M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.