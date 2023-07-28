Invest in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at $8.90 down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508646 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.74.

For a deeper understanding of Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares for $8.76 per share. The transaction valued at 175,200 led to the insider holds 7,830,258 shares of the business.

Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares of CTKB for $169,600 on Jul 07. The President and CEO now owns 7,633,467 shares after completing the transaction at $8.48 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, Jeanmonod Patrik, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $7.96 each. As a result, the insider received 23,880 and left with 104,768 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTKB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 925.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 222.04.

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.77.

For the past three months, CTKB has traded an average of 1.38M shares per day and 794.44k over the past ten days. A total of 135.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.97M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 11.46M, compared to 8.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.75%.

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.22.

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $46.5M to a low estimate of $45.15M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.16M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.57M, an increase of 33.00% over than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.1M and the low estimate is $252.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.