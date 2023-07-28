Invest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) closed at $16.78 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $17.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593685 shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSPD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 1.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $25.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSPD has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 616.95k over the past ten days. A total of 151.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.63M. Insiders hold about 9.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.33% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $197.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $203M to a low estimate of $195M. As of the current estimate, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.88M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.69M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.7M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $919.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $890.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $730.51M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.