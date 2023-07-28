Investing in Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) closed the day trading at $79.00 down -2.24% from the previous closing price of $80.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052319 shares were traded. WFRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.53.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WFRD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Saligram Girish sold 50,750 shares for $59.34 per share. The transaction valued at 3,011,454 led to the insider holds 894,909 shares of the business.

Mills Desmond J sold 15,000 shares of WFRD for $861,300 on May 18. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 26,761 shares after completing the transaction at $57.42 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Mongrain Joseph H, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $66.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,002,450 and left with 33,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WFRD now has a Market Capitalization of 5.69B and an Enterprise Value of 7.10B. As of this moment, Weatherford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFRD has reached a high of $82.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WFRD traded about 726.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WFRD traded about 987.05k shares per day. A total of 72.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.52M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFRD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.81M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.42 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.65. EPS for the following year is $6.23, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.6 and $4.68.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Weatherford International plc’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $5.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.