It’s a good day to be an Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) shareholder

The closing price of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) was $212.25 for the day, down -8.88% from the previous closing price of $232.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787072 shares were traded. WTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 2,000 shares for $231.69 per share. The transaction valued at 463,384 led to the insider holds 75,240 shares of the business.

Pullum Anne sold 5,000 shares of WTW for $1,122,230 on Jun 07. The Head of Europe now owns 12,791 shares after completing the transaction at $224.45 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who serves as the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $218.35 each. As a result, the insider received 545,868 and left with 77,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTW now has a Market Capitalization of 22.27B and an Enterprise Value of 26.86B. As of this moment, Willis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTW has reached a high of $258.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $197.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.86.

Shares Statistics:

WTW traded an average of 554.53K shares per day over the past three months and 741.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.95M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WTW as of Jul 13, 2023 were 765.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 787.53k on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, WTW has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.37.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $2.2, while EPS last year was $2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.05 and $13.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.36. EPS for the following year is $16.98, with 18 analysts recommending between $17.9 and $16.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.87B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.97B and the low estimate is $9.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.