It’s an appealing income play to consider McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

As of close of business last night, McEwen Mining Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.21, down -9.58% from its previous closing price of $9.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629033 shares were traded. MUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MUX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Ball Ian J bought 2,656 shares for $7.16 per share. The transaction valued at 19,012 led to the insider holds 2,656 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUX now has a Market Capitalization of 389.38M and an Enterprise Value of 263.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MUX traded 366.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 385.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.15M. Insiders hold about 17.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MUX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Micron Technology, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $9.05 and low estimates of $8.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Basic Materials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.