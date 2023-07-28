JD.com Inc. (JD)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) closed at $37.98 in the last session, down -2.94% from day before closing price of $39.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11190344 shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $60 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JD now has a Market Capitalization of 61.04B and an Enterprise Value of 42.76B. As of this moment, JD.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $67.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JD traded on average about 11.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 6.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of Jul 13, 2023 were 30.98M with a Short Ratio of 30.98M, compared to 25.05M on Jun 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JD is 0.62, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 33 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $39.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.5B to a low estimate of $38.12B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.18B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.38B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.66B and the low estimate is $161.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.