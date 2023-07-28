Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Stocks Hit Low of $0.5900 Before Closing at $0.63

In the latest session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) closed at $0.63 up 3.67% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0223 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869752 shares were traded. JUPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 57,654 led to the insider holds 122,000 shares of the business.

FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares of JUPW for $57,654 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 122,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, FANI SKENDER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 84 and bolstered with 57,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JUPW now has a Market Capitalization of 16.80M and an Enterprise Value of 12.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JUPW has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4133, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6360.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JUPW has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 797.01k over the past ten days. A total of 25.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.44M. Insiders hold about 23.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JUPW as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 318.05k on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.51%.

Earnings Estimates

