KBR Inc. (KBR) Shares Decline by -2.85% to Close at $61.71

As of close of business last night, KBR Inc.’s stock clocked out at $61.71, down -2.85% from its previous closing price of $63.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1978940 shares were traded. KBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.80.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Myles Jennifer sold 480 shares for $65.32 per share. The transaction valued at 31,354 led to the insider holds 14,520 shares of the business.

Bradie Stuart sold 119,889 shares of KBR for $7,338,118 on Jun 05. The President and CEO now owns 669,639 shares after completing the transaction at $61.21 per share. On May 23, another insider, Bradie Stuart, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 900 shares for $59.20 each. As a result, the insider received 53,284 and left with 669,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KBR now has a Market Capitalization of 8.38B and an Enterprise Value of 9.81B. As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $65.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KBR traded 1.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.02% stake in the company. Shares short for KBR as of Jul 13, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 6.34M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, KBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.91. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, KBR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.12B and the low estimate is $7.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.