Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Decline by -1.19% to Close at $130.32

As of close of business last night, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s stock clocked out at $130.32, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $131.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3333238 shares were traded. KMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KMB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $123 from $122 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Melucci Jeffrey P. sold 4,423 shares for $130.23 per share. The transaction valued at 576,007 led to the insider holds 28,169 shares of the business.

Cunningham Doug sold 1,504 shares of KMB for $218,798 on May 02. The President, EMEA now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $145.48 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Drexler Andrew, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 7,970 shares for $145.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,156,610 and left with 4,889 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMB now has a Market Capitalization of 44.07B and an Enterprise Value of 51.63B. As of this moment, Kimberly-Clark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 61.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has reached a high of $147.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KMB traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 337.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.54M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KMB as of Jul 13, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 5.04M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, KMB has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 79.20% for KMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1043:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $7.05, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.45 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $5.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3B to a low estimate of $5.13B. As of the current estimate, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.05B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.08B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.96B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.18B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.34B and the low estimate is $20.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.