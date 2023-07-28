Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Kite Realty Group Trust’s stock clocked out at $22.76, down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $23.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 986438 shares were traded. KRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 175.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when WURTZEBACH CHARLES H sold 255 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 5,383 led to the insider holds 61,737 shares of the business.

Grimes Steven P sold 12,946 shares of KRG for $289,343 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 778,506 shares after completing the transaction at $22.35 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Grimes Steven P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,054 shares for $22.22 each. As a result, the insider received 712,240 and left with 791,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.99B and an Enterprise Value of 7.99B. As of this moment, Kite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 529.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 334.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRG has reached a high of $23.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRG traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.48M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.29% stake in the company. Shares short for KRG as of Jul 13, 2023 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 6.57M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.91, KRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.95.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $48.10, with high estimates of $41.67 and low estimates of $37.32.

