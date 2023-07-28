Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) closed at $59.43 up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $58.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2135131 shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on July 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $52 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Ohlman Dustin sold 1,296 shares for $56.91 per share. The transaction valued at 73,755 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stultz Reed sold 2,496 shares of KNX for $141,024 on Jun 06. The SR VP Logistics now owns 1,754 shares after completing the transaction at $56.50 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Sherer Joseph, who serves as the SVP Logistics/Intermodel of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $57.09 each. As a result, the insider received 114,181 and left with 12,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.57B and an Enterprise Value of 11.76B. As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KNX has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 2.4M over the past ten days. A total of 160.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.85M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.33M, compared to 8.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KNX is 0.56, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2017 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.67 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.9B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.89B, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.1B and the low estimate is $6.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.