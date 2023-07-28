Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Stock Closes down -3.75% on Thursday Trading

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) closed the day trading at $11.04 down -3.75% from the previous closing price of $11.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1108024 shares were traded. LADR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LADR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12.50 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LADR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B. As of this moment, Ladder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LADR has reached a high of $11.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LADR traded about 666.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LADR traded about 765.56k shares per day. A total of 124.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LADR as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

LADR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.12.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $100.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113M to a low estimate of $78.4M. As of the current estimate, Ladder Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $70.38M, an estimated increase of 42.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.33M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $42.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LADR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $396.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.52M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $388.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $425.51M and the low estimate is $326.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.