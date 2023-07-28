Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $35.97

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) closed the day trading at $35.97 down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $36.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1494798 shares were traded. LAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.97.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $36 from $31 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Stern Alexander F. sold 49,000 shares for $36.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,783,110 led to the insider holds 50,258 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZ now has a Market Capitalization of 3.12B and an Enterprise Value of 4.17B. As of this moment, Lazard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZ has reached a high of $43.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAZ traded about 798.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAZ traded about 710.48k shares per day. A total of 112.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZ as of Jul 13, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 4.6M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.91%.

Dividends & Splits

LAZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 1.97 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.06.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Lithium Americas Corp. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.71, with high estimates of $16.80 and low estimates of $308.04.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $ETF and $Stocks.