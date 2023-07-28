Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $14.69

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) closed the day trading at $14.69 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $14.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1693372 shares were traded. LEVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEVI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when JAFFE SETH sold 2,938 shares for $13.45 per share. The transaction valued at 39,516 led to the insider holds 173,732 shares of the business.

Stirling Lisa sold 5,017 shares of LEVI for $90,507 on Jan 31. The Global Controller now owns 28,485 shares after completing the transaction at $18.04 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, JAFFE SETH, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 11,442 shares for $15.47 each. As a result, the insider received 177,008 and left with 147,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEVI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.83B and an Enterprise Value of 7.59B. As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $20.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEVI traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEVI traded about 1.97M shares per day. A total of 397.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.72M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.57M with a Short Ratio of 10.59M, compared to 10.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Dividends & Splits

LEVI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Levi Strauss & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.17B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $6.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.