Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $197.76 During Trading Session

After finishing at $203.96 in the prior trading day, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) closed at $197.76, down -3.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 781224 shares were traded. LECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $209.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LECO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when MAPES CHRISTOPHER L sold 89,030 shares for $194.22 per share. The transaction valued at 17,291,112 led to the insider holds 180,384 shares of the business.

Hedlund Steven B sold 2,180 shares of LECO for $426,779 on Jun 13. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 38,943 shares after completing the transaction at $195.77 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, LINCOLN KATHRYN JO, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $191.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,149,480 and left with 34,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LECO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.39B and an Enterprise Value of 12.35B. As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LECO has reached a high of $210.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 359.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 417.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LECO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.84M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LECO’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.40, compared to 2.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 28.60% for LECO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.38 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.29, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.28 and $8.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9. EPS for the following year is $9.7, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.1 and $9.29.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $969.59M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 14.10% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.5B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.