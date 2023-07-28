LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock Closes down -2.65% on Thursday Trading

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) closed the day trading at $57.31 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $58.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600970 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when McDonald Damien sold 2,220 shares for $42.55 per share. The transaction valued at 94,461 led to the insider holds 111,847 shares of the business.

McDonald Damien sold 2,220 shares of LIVN for $121,123 on Dec 15. The CEO now owns 83,749 shares after completing the transaction at $54.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.09B and an Enterprise Value of 3.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 123.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIVN has reached a high of $66.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIVN traded about 408.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIVN traded about 574.97k shares per day. A total of 53.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.51M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.22% stake in the company. Shares short for LIVN as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 2.17M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $270.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.9M to a low estimate of $261M. As of the current estimate, LivaNova PLC’s year-ago sales were $246.98M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $293.71M, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.