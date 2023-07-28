Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Records -4.91% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) was $3.68 for the day, down -4.91% from the previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525777 shares were traded. LIXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6116.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.30 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen bought 10,000 shares for $4.90 per share. The transaction valued at 49,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Bernards Rene bought 15,000 shares of LIXT for $7,650 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Bernards Rene, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,100 and bolstered with 135,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIXT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.79M and an Enterprise Value of 6.20M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIXT has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5239.

Shares Statistics:

LIXT traded an average of 112.50K shares per day over the past three months and 627.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.86M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LIXT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 2.95k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.