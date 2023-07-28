Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Records 5.48% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) was $71.07 for the day, up 5.48% from the previous closing price of $67.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25050501 shares were traded. MU stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when ALLEN SCOTT R. sold 13,687 shares for $60.80 per share. The transaction valued at 832,170 led to the insider holds 32,094 shares of the business.

Deboer Scott J sold 20,000 shares of MU for $1,400,000 on May 26. The EVP, Technology & Products now owns 188,340 shares after completing the transaction at $70.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, BEYER RICHARD M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $59.88 each. As a result, the insider received 239,520 and left with 95,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MU now has a Market Capitalization of 77.84B and an Enterprise Value of 81.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $74.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.80.

Shares Statistics:

MU traded an average of 17.08M shares per day over the past three months and 14.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of Jul 13, 2023 were 20.04M with a Short Ratio of 20.04M, compared to 21.71M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, MU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.05% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.16 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.42 and -$5.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 31 analysts recommending between $2.86 and -$3.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.02B to a low estimate of $3.73B. As of the current estimate, Micron Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.64B, an estimated decrease of -41.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.76B, down -49.80% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.76B and the low estimate is $16.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.