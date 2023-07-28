MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) was $7.19 for the day, down -10.24% from the previous closing price of $8.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763240 shares were traded. MOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 522.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOR has reached a high of $8.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.24.

Shares Statistics:

MOR traded an average of 186.09K shares per day over the past three months and 322.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.65M. Shares short for MOR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 46.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 8.29k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by JP Morgan Chase & Co. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $45.62, with high estimates of $25.86 and low estimates of $17.80.

