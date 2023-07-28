Natera Inc. (NTRA) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed at $45.32 down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $47.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130060 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.92.

For a deeper understanding of Natera Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Brophy Michael Burkes sold 2,347 shares for $46.58 per share. The transaction valued at 109,323 led to the insider holds 64,833 shares of the business.

Chapman Steven Leonard sold 2,578 shares of NTRA for $123,296 on Jul 24. The CEO AND PRESIDENT now owns 217,566 shares after completing the transaction at $47.83 per share. On Jul 24, another insider, Brophy Michael Burkes, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 1,570 shares for $47.83 each. As a result, the insider received 75,087 and left with 67,180 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.18B and an Enterprise Value of 4.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.32.

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.87.

For the past three months, NTRA has traded an average of 980.66K shares per day and 694.25k over the past ten days. A total of 111.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.30M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 7.44M, compared to 6.71M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.96, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.83 and -$4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.12. EPS for the following year is -$2.76, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.48.

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $242.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $249M to a low estimate of $233.1M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.2M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.75M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.22M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.