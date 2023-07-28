NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) was $28.22 for the day, down -4.11% from the previous closing price of $29.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836307 shares were traded. NTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when DOWNING JOHN sold 2,000 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 105,086 shares of the business.

HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR sold 1,000 shares of NTCT for $30,000 on May 17. The Director now owns 131,298 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, DOWNING JOHN, who serves as the EVP, World-Wide Sales of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $29.15 each. As a result, the insider received 87,450 and left with 107,086 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.78B. As of this moment, NetScout’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCT has reached a high of $38.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.16.

Shares Statistics:

NTCT traded an average of 383.14K shares per day over the past three months and 430.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.33M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.11% stake in the company. Shares short for NTCT as of Jul 13, 2023 were 923.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.09M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.6M to a low estimate of $205M. As of the current estimate, NetScout Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.81M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.05M, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $216M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $921.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $916M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $918.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $914.53M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $934.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $955M and the low estimate is $901M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.