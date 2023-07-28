Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) closed at $38.53 in the last session, up 0.29% from day before closing price of $38.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1605627 shares were traded. NOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,514,969 led to the insider holds 7,796,757 shares of the business.

Akradi Bahram sold 55,000 shares of NOG for $2,106,819 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,696,353 shares after completing the transaction at $38.31 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Rowling Robert B., who serves as the Former 10% Owners of the company, sold 9,132 shares for $38.38 each. As a result, the insider received 350,486 and left with 7,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.58B and an Enterprise Value of 5.33B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOG traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.51M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of Jul 13, 2023 were 9.75M with a Short Ratio of 9.75M, compared to 9.61M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.48% and a Short% of Float of 12.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NOG is 1.48, which was 1.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.67 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.26. EPS for the following year is $8.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.09 and $6.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $419.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $461.66M to a low estimate of $390M. As of the current estimate, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $549.64M, an estimated decrease of -23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.94M, an increase of 29.20% over than the figure of -$23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $600.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.