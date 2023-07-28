Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) closed at $79.17 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $79.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754110 shares were traded. NTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $100 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Allnutt Lauren E sold 559 shares for $87.30 per share. The transaction valued at 48,801 led to the insider holds 5,576 shares of the business.

Tyler Jason J. sold 1,764 shares of NTRS for $171,073 on Feb 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,470 shares after completing the transaction at $96.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.39B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRS has reached a high of $104.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTRS traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 208.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRS as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.86M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NTRS is 3.00, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 46.30% for NTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 09, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $5.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.08. EPS for the following year is $6.63, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.22 and $6.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.83B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Northern Trust Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.77B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 16.30% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.47B and the low estimate is $7.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.