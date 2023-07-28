Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $156.66 During Trading Session

After finishing at $158.28 in the prior trading day, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) closed at $156.66, down -1.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1140200 shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVO now has a Market Capitalization of 354.44B and an Enterprise Value of 354.11B. As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $172.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.78M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NVO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 33.02% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $5.38.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $7.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.06B to a low estimate of $7.75B. As of the current estimate, Novo Nordisk A/S’s year-ago sales were $5.65B, an estimated increase of 39.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8B, an increase of 22.60% less than the figure of $39.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.9B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.66B, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.11B and the low estimate is $35.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.