NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) closed at $0.35 in the last session, down -6.32% from day before closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0237 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529909 shares were traded. NRXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Willard Stephen H bought 50,000 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 58,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

VAN VOORHEES SETH bought 30,000 shares of NRXP for $33,000 on Dec 16. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 46,337 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Javitt Jonathan C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 400,000 and left with 12,899,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRXP now has a Market Capitalization of 24.71M and an Enterprise Value of 20.39M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRXP has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5297, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8358.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRXP traded on average about 368.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 345.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.79M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NRXP as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.18M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.53.