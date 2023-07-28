Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) closed at $29.63 in the last session, down -1.30% from day before closing price of $30.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775338 shares were traded. NUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $39 from $43 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 2,000 shares for $28.99 per share. The transaction valued at 57,980 led to the insider holds 58,625 shares of the business.

LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 2,000 shares of NUS for $64,240 on Jun 26. The Director now owns 60,625 shares after completing the transaction at $32.12 per share. On May 25, another insider, LIPMAN ANDREW D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $34.28 each. As a result, the insider received 68,560 and left with 58,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 1.73B. As of this moment, Nu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has reached a high of $47.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NUS traded on average about 623.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 798.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NUS as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 1.99M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 11.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NUS is 1.56, which was 1.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $509.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $516.09M to a low estimate of $503.15M. As of the current estimate, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $560.62M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.66M, a decrease of -7.20% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $535.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.67M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.