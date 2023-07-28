Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $412.13 During Trading Session

After finishing at $420.75 in the prior trading day, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) closed at $412.13, down -2.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991722 shares were traded. ODFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $424.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $408.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ODFL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 196.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on July 17, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $375.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Bates David J. sold 1,208 shares for $344.71 per share. The transaction valued at 416,410 led to the insider holds 14,082 shares of the business.

CONGDON DAVID S sold 20,000 shares of ODFL for $7,036,400 on Feb 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 822,707 shares after completing the transaction at $351.82 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Gabosch Bradley R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $358.21 each. As a result, the insider received 967,167 and left with 5,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODFL now has a Market Capitalization of 45.19B and an Enterprise Value of 45.22B. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has reached a high of $423.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $240.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 344.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 321.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 913.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.70M. Insiders hold about 12.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ODFL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 5.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ODFL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.30, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.33. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for ODFL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.06 and a low estimate of $2.51, while EPS last year was $3.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $2.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12 and $10.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.71. EPS for the following year is $12.46, with 23 analysts recommending between $13.2 and $11.4.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.26B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.