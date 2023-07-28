O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $965.62 in the prior trading day, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) closed at $919.61, down -4.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$46.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849828 shares were traded. ORLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $957.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $914.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 930.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on May 12, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $995 from $940 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when OREILLY LAWRENCE P sold 1,650 shares for $935.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,542,750 led to the insider holds 155,699 shares of the business.

OREILLY LAWRENCE P sold 550 shares of ORLY for $514,525 on May 25. The Director now owns 51,958 shares after completing the transaction at $935.50 per share. On May 15, another insider, OREILLY LAWRENCE P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $943.77 each. As a result, the insider received 471,886 and left with 157,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORLY now has a Market Capitalization of 55.45B and an Enterprise Value of 62.52B. As of this moment, O’Reilly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORLY has reached a high of $975.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $665.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 934.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 860.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 451.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ORLY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 715.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 781.57k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.52 and a low estimate of $9.85, while EPS last year was $9.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.97, with high estimates of $9.27 and low estimates of $8.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.17 and $36.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.5. EPS for the following year is $41.87, with 25 analysts recommending between $43.21 and $39.55.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $4.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.11B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.82B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.41B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.71B and the low estimate is $16.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.