P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) was $2.08 for the day, down -6.95% from the previous closing price of $2.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629885 shares were traded. PIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PIII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I bought 21,850 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,315 led to the insider holds 48,877,292 shares of the business.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I bought 73,969 shares of PIII for $294,330 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 48,855,442 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On May 30, another insider, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 65,862 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,824 and bolstered with 48,781,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIII now has a Market Capitalization of 235.23M and an Enterprise Value of 349.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIII has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7023.

Shares Statistics:

PIII traded an average of 640.28K shares per day over the past three months and 276.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 312.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.16M. Insiders hold about 78.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PIII as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.98M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$3.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $305.91M to a low estimate of $301.5M. As of the current estimate, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $269.45M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $310.35M, an increase of 25.00% over than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.26M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.