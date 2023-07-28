Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $53.03

As of close of business last night, Pathward Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $53.03, down -6.74% from its previous closing price of $56.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529465 shares were traded. CASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.31.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CASH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Herrick Glen William bought 1,000 shares for $43.47 per share. The transaction valued at 43,466 led to the insider holds 109,322 shares of the business.

Hoople Elizabeth G. bought 500 shares of CASH for $22,970 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 26,000 shares after completing the transaction at $45.94 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Theisen Sonja Anne, who serves as the EVP, and Dep. CFO of the company, bought 350 shares for $42.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,928 and bolstered with 8,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CASH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B. As of this moment, Pathward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASH has reached a high of $57.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CASH traded 224.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 285.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.52M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CASH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 2.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, CASH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 4.40% for CASH, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $5.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.67. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $6.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $157.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $153.4M. As of the current estimate, Pathward Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.22M, an estimated increase of 27.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $697.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $686.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $692.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $601.13M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747.36M and the low estimate is $704.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.