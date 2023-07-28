Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $84.44

As of close of business last night, Post Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $84.44, down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $85.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560831 shares were traded. POST stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of POST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when ERB THOMAS C bought 1,000 shares for $86.76 per share. The transaction valued at 86,764 led to the insider holds 25,775 shares of the business.

HARSHMAN ELLEN F sold 400 shares of POST for $34,240 on Jun 05. The Director now owns 10,272 shares after completing the transaction at $85.60 per share. On May 24, another insider, HARPER BRADLY A, who serves as the SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER of the company, sold 1,965 shares for $86.31 each. As a result, the insider received 169,609 and left with 7,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POST now has a Market Capitalization of 5.38B and an Enterprise Value of 10.73B. As of this moment, Post’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POST has reached a high of $98.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that POST traded 443.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 439.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.76M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for POST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 2.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.78B. As of the current estimate, Post Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85B, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.