PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Stocks Hit Low of $33.95 Before Closing at $35.13

In the latest session, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) closed at $35.13 down -7.14% from its previous closing price of $37.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2246345 shares were traded. PRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Waters Kevin sold 22,631 shares for $35.12 per share. The transaction valued at 794,912 led to the insider holds 33,523 shares of the business.

Shiblaq Hisham sold 21,930 shares of PRCT for $772,515 on Apr 11. The EVP, Chief Comm. Officer now owns 31,414 shares after completing the transaction at $35.23 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Zadno Reza, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 5,335 shares for $31.84 each. As a result, the insider received 169,866 and left with 155,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCT has reached a high of $52.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRCT has traded an average of 460.26K shares per day and 600.61k over the past ten days. A total of 45.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCT as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.06M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.03 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.47 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.37M to a low estimate of $29.3M. As of the current estimate, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.69M, an estimated increase of 82.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.17M, an increase of 67.90% less than the figure of $82.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.01M, up 71.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $190.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.