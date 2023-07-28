Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) expected to report EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) closed at $22.02 down -5.45% from its previous closing price of $23.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2453203 shares were traded. RVNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Foley Mark J sold 26,279 shares for $24.94 per share. The transaction valued at 655,333 led to the insider holds 866,654 shares of the business.

Schilke Tobin sold 1,701 shares of RVNC for $42,593 on Jul 03. The CFO now owns 79,896 shares after completing the transaction at $25.04 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Kolaja Carey OConnor, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $28.24 each. As a result, the insider received 70,600 and left with 16,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVNC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.85B and an Enterprise Value of 2.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $37.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVNC has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 84.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.01M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15M with a Short Ratio of 13.04M, compared to 15.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.84% and a Short% of Float of 20.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $54.8M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.37M, an estimated increase of 108.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.04M, an increase of 113.80% over than the figure of $108.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.56M, up 87.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502M and the low estimate is $330.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.