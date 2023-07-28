Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) was $4.51 for the day, down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 860439 shares were traded. RSKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RSKD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $6 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSKD now has a Market Capitalization of 793.83M and an Enterprise Value of 352.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSKD has reached a high of $6.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8714, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0618.

Shares Statistics:

RSKD traded an average of 412.55K shares per day over the past three months and 430.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.48M. Insiders hold about 9.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RSKD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 691.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 905.72k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.86M to a low estimate of $69.83M. As of the current estimate, Riskified Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $59.93M, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.82M, an increase of 20.10% over than the figure of $19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.02M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $261.25M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.36M and the low estimate is $344M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.