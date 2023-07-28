Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Stock Closes down -5.06% on Thursday Trading

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed the day trading at $5.25 down -5.06% from the previous closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1976698 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

For a better understanding of SAND, let’s look at its different ratios.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B and an Enterprise Value of 2.04B. As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.15.

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.39.

Over the past 3-months, SAND traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAND traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 298.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.28M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Jul 13, 2023 were 7.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 9.01M on Jun 14, 2023.

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Banco Santander, S.A. Sponsored analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $58.33, with high estimates of $16.37 and low estimates of $5.25.

